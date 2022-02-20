Person Killed, 3 Others Injured in Bishop Ford Expressway Crash

One person has died and three others, all juveniles, were taken to area hospitals after a vehicle slammed into a light pole on the Bishop Ford Freeway Sunday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred near 170th Street in the southbound lanes of the highway.

Police say that the vehicle was driving southbound when it left the roadway and struck a light pole. The vehicle then rolled onto an embankment before coming to rest.

The teen driver of the vehicle and three other children were taken to local hospitals, where they were treated for serious injuries.

One of the passengers in the car, who has not been identified, was killed in the crash.

Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate the crash, and no further details were immediately available.