Person Injured After Dan Ryan Expressway Shooting, According to Illinois State Police

Illinois State Police are investigating after a person was hurt in a weekend shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday morning.

According to authorities, officers responded to an emergency call from the expressway at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday. Police say a person was riding in a car near 67th Street on the northbound side of the expressway when a person opened fire from another vehicle.

Preliminary reports indicate the person was hit by gunfire, and suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

Police shut down the northbound side of the highway at 67th Street at approximately 4:20 a.m. Saturday, with those lanes reopening after approximately one hour.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is encouraged to call Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400. Callers are allowed to remain anonymous.