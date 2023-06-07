Person found shot to death in car in Oak Brook

A person was found shot to death in a car in Oak Brook early Wednesday.
Officers were called to 22nd Street and Camden Court in the western suburb around 12:05 a.m. after getting a 911 call, according to police.
They found the victim, a male, with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and age have not been released.
No other details were available.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.