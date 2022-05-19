Peoria

Peoria Makes US News & World Report's List of Top 50 Best Places to Live

A city in Illinois made it into the top 50 of U.S. News & World Report's 2022-2023 Best Places to Live in the U.S. list.

The list, according to the publication, "compares the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. based on affordability, quality of life, desirability, job market and net migration."

Peoria, Illinois came in at No. 50, with the list highlighting its home prices, river-view, summer and fall fairs, live music scene and urban feel, where "gritty old warehouses are becoming entertainment districts."

According to U.S. News & World Report, the national average home price in 2020 was $315,734. That same year, the average home price in Peoria was $126,000.

Other Illinois metro areas that made the list are Quad Cities/Rock Island (No. 53), Chicago (No. 79) and Rockford (No. 127).

The hometown of Chicago Bears' biggest rivals came in at No. 3.

Here's the top 10:

1. Huntsville, Alabama
2. Colorado Springs, Colorado
3. Green Bay, Wisconsin
4. Boulder, Colorado
5. San Jose, California
6. Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina
7. Fayetteville, Arkansas
8. Portland, Maine
9. Sarasota, Florida
10. San Francisco, California

