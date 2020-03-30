Penguins Take Another ‘Field Trip’ While Shedd Aquarium Stays Closed

The Shedd Aquarium penguins went on another "field trip" Sunday, allowing them to see other animals throughout the museum.

Penguins Tilly and Carmen visited the aquarium's polar exhibit and came face-to-face with Kayavak the beluga, the Shedd said in a tweet.

Time for a polar field trip! 🐧🐳❄️ Penguins Tilly and near-yearling Carmen came face to face with beluga Kayavak. Not all penguins live in super cold regions. Magellanic penguins like Tilly and Carmen are temperate-weather birds. pic.twitter.com/oDZUL1NIG1 — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 29, 2020

Tilly and Carmen are both Magellanic penguins, making them temperate-weather birds that breed in South America, the aquarium said.

The Shedd Aquarium started sharing its animals taking "field trips" to other exhibits after it temporarily closed March 13 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the aquarium plans to stay closed through April 20, one Twitter user said she was "a little bummed" the animals would no longer take "field trips" but the Shedd said that would not be the case.

"These field trips are nothing new for the penguins at Shedd," the aquarium's Twitter replied. "They are familiar with many parts of the aquarium, we just haven't share them publicly before. Field trips like this will continue in the future for the penguins."