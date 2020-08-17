Pence Makes Unannounced Private Trip to Southern Indiana

Vice President Mike Pence made an unannounced trip back to Indiana to go to the site of Abraham Lincoln’s boyhood home.

The former Indiana governor flew into Evansville Regional Airport at midmorning Monday and then traveled by motorcade to the Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial in nearby Spencer County.

The memorial, which is operated by the National Parks Service, announced it would be partially closed to the public Monday “to provide security and ensure public safety during a filming event.”

Pence waved at a group of about three dozen supporters who gathered near the Evansville airport as his motorcade headed out.