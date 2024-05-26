Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle on Interstate 57: Illinois State Police

Illinois State Police were investigating late Sunday after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 57 in Chicago.

At around 2:17 p.m., state troopers responded to a vehicle and pedestrian crash in the northbound lanes of the interstate near 99th Street, police said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The northbound lanes of the interstate were closed at 111th Street while police investigated, but had reopened as of 5:40 p.m. Additional information on what led to the incident wasn't immediately available.