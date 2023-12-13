Peak of Geminids meteor shower continues overnight, with as many as 120 meteors per hour possible

While kids are still waiting a bit longer to look up in the skies for Santa, one of the largest meteor showers of the year will provide a phenomenal sight above overnight as its peak continues.

The Geminids meteor shower is capable of producing a fantastic show in the night sky, with as many as 120 meteors per hour possible as part of the shower.

This shower differs from many others in that it originates from an asteroid rather than a comet, leading to slightly brighter meteors that do not leave trails behind, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said.

Luckily for Chicago-area residents, clear skies through the evening should make for a great opportunity to get a sensational view of Geminids.

Here's when and how to see it, and what other meteor showers are coming up.

When to see the Geminids Meteor shower

Those in the Chicago area could likely see the shower's peak begin in the early morning hours on Wednesday, with similar sights possible overnight heading into Thursday.

The best viewing time is likely to be between midnight and 6 a.m., though it may be possible to see some of Geminids prior to midnight.

The meteors radiate from the constellation “Gemini” which is in the western sky after midnight.

Best ways to view the meteor shower

Jeanes suggests viewers try to get away from city lights, and give your eyes at least 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness. That means you may be outside overnight for awhile -- so dress warm and bring blankets.

Jeanes also recommends using your peripheral vision to locate objects in the sky.

You can check hourly sky conditions using the NBC 5 app.

According to the Adler Planetarium, viewers have a good chance of seeing it, since skies will be darker due to the new Moon on Dec. 12.

"To get the best possible view of the Geminids, find a spot far from light, face east," the Planetarium said.

More upcoming meteor showers

The Geminids shower will be followed by the Ursids meteor shower during the morning hours of Friday, Dec. 22 and Saturday, Dec. 23.

This shower will likely only draw five to 10 meteors per hour, with a nearly full moon also complicating any potential views of the shower.

The Quadrantids shower will then head toward the Chicago area in January, and is expected to peak on Thursday, Jan. 4. This shower could bring as few as 40 and as many as 100 meteors per hour, and will appear near the Big Dipper in the northeast sky in the early morning hours.

Keep in mind these meteors are still visible outside of their peak dates, as meteor showers often last for weeks around their peaks.