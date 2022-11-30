Passenger Mirrors of 19 Cars Damaged in Rogers Park

Up to 19 vehicles were damaged early Wednesday morning on a street in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood, police said.
According to officials, police responded to a criminal damage to a vehicle call just after 1 a.m. to the block of 2100 west Howard Street. When they arrived, police found approximately 19 vehicles that were parked on the street with broken or hanging passenger mirrors.
Detectives are investigating, and no one was in custody.
