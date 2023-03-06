Passenger Impaled by Fence Post as Vehicle Crashes Following Suburban Retail Theft

A violent three-vehicle crash in suburban Mettawa left several people injured, including one individual who was impaled by a fence post.

According to Lake County Sheriff’s Office officials, the crash occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Route 60 and St. Mary’s Road in Mettawa.

Police say that a sedan was fleeing a Vernon Hills retail theft “at a high rate of speed” when it approached a red light at the intersection.

The sedan blew through the light and was hit by a pickup truck. The sedan then left the roadway and slammed into a wooden fence, according to authorities.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The pickup truck continued driving on the roadway and struck an SUV.

When officers arrived on scene, they found three individuals inside of the sedan. The passenger who was in the front seat had been impaled by a fence post, and officers used a defibrillator to resuscitate the individual before paramedics arrived.

They were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver of that vehicle and a backseat passenger were both taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was transported to a hospital for treatment, while the two individuals in the SUV were unharmed.

An investigation into the incident remains underway.