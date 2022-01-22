Parts of Chicago Area Could See Over 5 Inches of Snow Overnight into Sunday

Some parts of the Chicago area could see over 5 inches of snow overnight into Sunday, as a winter weather advisory goes into effect due to storm systems and frigid cold temperatures.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory for the following counties from 9 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday: Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kane, La Salle, Kendall and Grundy.

From 11 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday, a winter weather advisory has also been issued for Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.

Weather officials warned residents to be wary of slippery roads and reduced visibility during heavier snowfall, which is expected to accumulate to around 2-5 inches.

Amid partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday, temperature highs will be in the upper 20s, which is slightly higher than previous days. However, with the added wind chill values, walking outside will feel like temperatures in the teens and single-digits.

Flurries are expected across the region early Saturday, leading into light snow by the evening and into Sunday, when temperatures will likely drop back to the upper teens and low 20s, according to the latest weather models.

The system will likely run into Monday, which should bring 2-3 inches of snow, with some lake-effect snow bands bringing a couple extra inches in northwest Indiana.

A heavier snow system is expected to pass through the Chicago area on Monday morning and exit the area around noon, bringing 2-4 inches, as chilly temperatures will remain, forecast models show.

Temperatures will likely be in the teens Tuesday and Wednesday, then move back into the upper 20s and low 30s by Thursday, Friday and into the weekend.