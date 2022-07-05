Parents of Highland Park Parade Shooting Suspect Issue Statement Through Attorneys

The family of the suspect accused in Monday’s shooting at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Highland Park has released a statement, saying that their “hearts, thoughts and prayers” go out to the community after the tragedy.

According to attorney Steve Greenberg, his firm has been retained by the family to represent both the suspect and his parents following the shooting, which left seven people dead and dozens more wounded.

Greenberg, who has represented numerous clients in high-profile cases, including singer R. Kelly, says that Tom Durkin and Josh Herman will represent the suspect in the shooting.

The suspect’s parents issued a statement through their attorneys on Tuesday evening.

“We are all mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, and this is a terrible tragedy for many families, the victims, the paradegoers, the community, and our own,” the parents said. “Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to everybody.”

Greenberg says that the couple is requesting privacy “as they try to sort through” the shooting.

The couple’s son faces seven counts of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting, with prosecutors alleging that he scaled a rooftop and fired more than 70 rounds at paradegoers on Monday.

The suspect then escaped the scene by wearing women’s clothing, according to police, and after several hours was arrested in northern Illinois.