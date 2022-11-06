Overturned Semi Leaking Fuel Prompts Closure of I-88 Ramp in Aurora, Nearby Street

Drivers in Aurora are being asked to avoid the area of Interstate 88 and Orchard Road after a semi rolled over, causing a fuel spill, authorities said.

As of 2:32 p.m., the off ramp of I-88 near the Orchard Bridge was being closed while law enforcement worked on scene. In addition, Orchard Road was shut down between Sullivan Road in Aurora and Orchard Gateway in North Aurora.

What caused the rollover and any additional information, including if the driver was injured, weren't immediately available.

"We are asking you please seek alternative routes and avoid the area," police said in a Facebook post, adding an update will be provided once the roadway is clear.