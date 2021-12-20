Overturned Cattle Truck Blocks Lanes of Traffic on I-80/94 in Indiana

Several lanes of traffic are blocked on an Indiana highway after a semi-truck hauling cattle overturned Monday afternoon, with several animals escaping the trailer during the ensuing chaos.

According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred on westbound Interstate 80/94 near Ripley Street in Lake Station on Monday afternoon.

The overturned semi is blocking all lanes of traffic at the site, according to the Indiana State Police, and authorities are working to corral cattle that escaped from the trailer.

The driver of the semi was not seriously injured in the crash, police said.

Several cattle were seen grazing in a field of grass near the highway, while several others remained inside the trailer, according to police. No injuries have been reported to any of the animals.

Traffic is backed up past the Indiana Toll Road, according to authorities.

We will have more updates on this story as it develops.