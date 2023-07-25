Overnight lane closures coming to Dan Ryan, Bishop Ford this week

Motorists using Chicago-area highways on Wednesday and Thursday nights will need to be vigilant, as sign replacement will cause lane closures on the Dan Ryan and Bishop Ford expressways.

According to officials, those closures will begin on the inbound side of the Dan Ryan beginning at 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The right lane and shoulder of the highway will close near 27th Street to allow for sign replacement, with all lanes scheduled to reopen on Thursday morning by 5 a.m.

The outbound side of the Bishop Ford freeway will see closures beginning at 11 p.m. on Thursday night. The two left lanes will close near 103rd Street, and will remain closed until 5 a.m.

In addition, full traffic stops will begin at 1 a.m., with those stoppages occurring in increments of 15 minutes, according to officials.

Motorists traveling through each of the work zones can anticipate significant delays, and should allow extra time or seek alternate routes.

More information can be found on IDOT's website.