After intense heat brought the highest temperatures of the year to Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, severe storms are now impacting the region and have left thousands of customers without power.

According to ComEd's outage map, over 31,000 customers are without power as of 6:40 p.m.

Many of the outages are concentrated near the border of Lake and McHenry counties, with thousands of outages reported near Mundelein, Island Lake and Lake Zurich.

Additionally, recent outages have been reported closer to the lakefront, particularly near Deerfield, Lincolnshire and Buffalo Grove.

A severe thunderstorm watch for the entire region remains in effect until 11 p.m., with multiple severe thunderstorm warnings in effect through the 6 p.m. hour.