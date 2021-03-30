Outer Space-Themed Art on theMart Show Opens This Week For a Limited Time

Art on theMart, the digital art projection show on the front of Chicago's Merchandise Mart, will open its 2021 season this week with planets and stars.

Partnering with Chicago's Adler Planetarium, "Astrographics" will open Thursday at 8:30 p.m. and run through July 4, officials announced Tuesday.

The 16-minute digital light performance will explore outer space, featuring an array of planets, stars and more sights, according to a release. Art on theMart officials said the show will display how humans imagine their universe over time.

"The piece will consist of four movements (Earth, Other Worlds, Stars and Beyond) which will transport the viewer from Earth to other planets and stars, then out to deeper and more speculative realms," a release said. "Each of these movements features scientific visualizations based on real data showing the scale of the universe."

The visuals were produced by the Adler Planetarium, according to officials, and woven together with imagery from the world's telescopes. Music from the Sun Ra Arkestra archives from the Experimental Sound Studio will accompany the performance.

Art pieces from Claude Monet and Bisa Budler, in partnership with the Art Institute of Chicago, will also be featured in the show, a release noted.

Chicagoans can view Art on theMart from Chicago's Riverwalk on Wacker Drive between North Wells and North Franklin Street, across from the Merchandise Mart.