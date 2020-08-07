Outdoor Dining Begins in Chicago's River North Neighborhood

Several restaurants in Chicago's River North neighborhood opened for outdoor dining Friday evening as part of a citywide effort to bring relief to businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wells Street between Superior and Huron as well as Clark Street between Grand and Kedzie were closed to allow restaurants to expand seating into street space, according to a news letter from 2nd Ward Ald. Brendan Reilly.

The following River North restaurants are taking part in the outdoor dining program, which will take place Fridays through Sundays.

Prosecco

GT Prime Steakhouse

RealGood Stuff Co.

Avil River North

Maggiano's Little Italy

Roka Akor

Beatrix

Enolo Wine Bar

Ema

Frontera Grill

Topolobampo

Bar Sontano

Bar Ramone

Bub City

Havana Grill

Boss Bar/Pizza Window

The Smith

Epic Burger

Earlier this summer, Mayor Lightfoot announced the city would close streets in key commercial corridors including the Gold Coast and Lake View neighborhoods.

Due to the success of the outdoor dining program in Gold Coast, as of Friday, street closures were extended to seven days a week. Closures are in effect near North Rush Street and East Bellevue Place.