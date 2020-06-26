These 8 Chicago Streets Will Close for Outdoor Dining This Weekend

Several Chicago streets are expected to close this weekend to make way for outdoor seating at area restaurants, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said.

The streets slated to close, per a statement from her office, include:

Balmoral Street – closed on both sides of N. Clark

Chinatown Square – adjacent to Archer Avenue from Wentworth to Princeton

Taylor Street – closed from Loomis to Ashland

Oliphant Avenue – closed from Northwest Highway to the first alley to the North

75th Street – sidewalk dining areas from Indiana to Calumet

Randolph Street – closed from the Expressway to Elizabeth

Rush Street – closed from Oak to Cedar

Oakley Street – closed from 24th Street to 24th Place

With coronavirus numbers on track to allow for the next phase of Illinois’ reopening plan to take effect, some suburbs are urging Gov. J.B. Pritzker to reopen portions of the economy more quickly.

The streets will be closed under an initiative Lightfoot announced last month to eliminate traffic on certain corridors to allow restaurants to move tables and chairs into the streets for more outdoor dining capacity.

The new closures come on the first day in months that indoor dining is allowed in the city and state, with Friday marking the entry into phase four of Illinois' reopening plan.

Earlier this month, Broadway in Lakeview was shut down from Belmont Avenue to Diversey Parkway, with more than 35 restaurants participating in the program. And in the Gold Coast, Rush Street was closed for the same initiative.