Outbound Dan Ryan reopens near Stevenson interchange after earlier crash

Authorities have cleared the scene of a serious crash on the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway, which temporarily shut down the roadway just north of the interchange with the Stevenson.
According to Total Traffic, the crash blocked the highway between Cermak Road and Interstate 55, closing all outbound lanes of the Dan Ryan.
Traffic has resumed at the location, with residual delays and back-ups, according to officials.
