Oscar Mayer Needs Someone to Drive Their Wienermobile

Those who dream of driving cross-country can now apply to do so in “America’s favorite hot dog on wheels.”

Oscar Mayer is now accepting applications to drive the company’s Weinermobile all over the US as a "Hotdogger.”

The company says they are looking for graduating college seniors “who have an appetite for adventure and are willing to see the country through the windshield of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.”

In addition to driving the Wienermobile, Hotdoggers will also serve as brand ambassadors for Oscar Mayer, representing the company in newspapers, grocery stores, charity functions and on television.

The position lasts for one year, and provides benefits, team apparel and a competitive salary while you're out on the road.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has been riding down the “hot dog highways of America” for over 80 years. You can learn more about applying here.