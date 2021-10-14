Open House Chicago 2021: Free Festival Provides an Inside Look at Over 100 Iconic City Buildings

The annual Open House Chicago architectural festival kicks off this weekend, giving people the chance to take a look inside over 100 iconic buildings in and around the city.

Hosted by the Chicago Architecture Center, the experience offers free access to city buildings of architectural, cultural and historical significance, according to organizers.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

On Saturday and Sunday, visitors will be able to travel through more than 30 Chicago neighborhoods, as well as northern suburbs and Oak Park.

For those not comfortable with in-person travel, Open House Chicago will offer a similar virtual experience to 2020, which will remain open through an application through the end of October, organizers said.

Here are some highlights from this weekend's festival:

Willis Tower

Harold Washington Library Center

Orchestra Hall at Symphony Center

McCormick Bridgehouse and Chicago River Museum

Prudential Plaza

Seventeenth Church of Christ, Scientist

Wintrust's Grand Banking Hall

Eris Brewery and Cider House

Guild Row

Austin Community Family Center

Plant Chicago

The Givins Castle

Monastery of the Holy Cross

Boxville

Pui Tuk Center

Chicago Filmmakers

The Moody Church

Alfred Caldwell Lily Pool

Minnekirken

The Glunz Tavern and House of Glunz Wine and Spirits Shop

Herman Miller Fulton market

Bahá'í House of Worship

Nineteenth Century Club

Pleasant Home

Pullman National Monument Visitor Information Center

Clarke House Museum

Sts. Volodymyr and Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church

For a full list and map of sites, click here.