Open House Chicago 2021: Free Festival Provides an Inside Look at Over 100 Iconic City Buildings

The annual Open House Chicago architectural festival kicks off this weekend, giving people the chance to take a look inside over 100 iconic buildings in and around the city.
Hosted by the Chicago Architecture Center, the experience offers free access to city buildings of architectural, cultural and historical significance, according to organizers.
On Saturday and Sunday, visitors will be able to travel through more than 30 Chicago neighborhoods, as well as northern suburbs and Oak Park.
For those not comfortable with in-person travel, Open House Chicago will offer a similar virtual experience to 2020, which will remain open through an application through the end of October, organizers said.
Here are some highlights from this weekend's festival:
- Willis Tower
- Harold Washington Library Center
- Orchestra Hall at Symphony Center
- McCormick Bridgehouse and Chicago River Museum
- Prudential Plaza
- Seventeenth Church of Christ, Scientist
- Wintrust's Grand Banking Hall
- Eris Brewery and Cider House
- Guild Row
- Austin Community Family Center
- Plant Chicago
- The Givins Castle
- Monastery of the Holy Cross
- Boxville
- Pui Tuk Center
- Chicago Filmmakers
- The Moody Church
- Alfred Caldwell Lily Pool
- Minnekirken
- The Glunz Tavern and House of Glunz Wine and Spirits Shop
- Herman Miller Fulton market
- Bahá'í House of Worship
- Nineteenth Century Club
- Pleasant Home
- Pullman National Monument Visitor Information Center
- Clarke House Museum
- Sts. Volodymyr and Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church
For a full list and map of sites, click here.