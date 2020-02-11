One Year After Henry Pratt Workplace Shooting

A new exhibit is giving Aurora residents a place to reflect on a shooting that took place a year ago at a suburban Chicago manufacturing plant where a gunman opened fire and killed five collagues.

The Henry Pratt Memorial Exhibit has artifacts, newspaper clippings, stuffed animals and crosses for each of the victims made by Greg Zanis.

It was on Feb. 15, 2019 that a worker at the Henry Pratt plant killed five employees and wounded five Aurora police officers before he was killed by police.

“We must never forget what happened at Henry Pratt on that day and the lives that were lost and impacted,” Mayor Richard Irvin said.

“That year does not feel like a year to us,” said Kristen Ziman, Aurora Police chief. “We still have officers who have not returned from work. Those are the heroes fighting to get back to work.”

Executive Director of Aurora Historical Society John Jaros, said the exhibit is about a community bent not broken, highlighting how the community of Aurora came together on one of its darkest days.

The exhibit at the Aurora Art and History Center is free of charge and scheduled to run through the end of February.