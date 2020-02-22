One Child Stabbed in Parking Lot Brawl at Oak Lawn High School

One child was stabbed multiple times during a fight outside a high school in Oak Lawn Friday night.

Around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to the scene of a large fight involving about 15 people in the parking lot of Oak Lawn Community High School, police said in a statement.

In the aftermath, police discovered one minor with three stab wounds, authorities said.

Officers then applied first aid to the victim's wounds before they were taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.

The victim's age, gender and connection to OLCHS is not yet known. Police said the wounds do not appear to be life-threatening.

The only event OLCHS listed on their calendar Friday night was a boy's basketball game against Reavis High School from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. It was senior night.

No one is in custody as Oak Lawn police investigate the incident.