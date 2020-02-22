Oak Lawn Community High School

One Child Stabbed in Parking Lot Brawl at Oak Lawn High School

Police said around 15 people were involved in the fight

By Dylan Van Sickle

One child was stabbed multiple times during a fight outside a high school in Oak Lawn Friday night.

Around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to the scene of a large fight involving about 15 people in the parking lot of Oak Lawn Community High School, police said in a statement.

In the aftermath, police discovered one minor with three stab wounds, authorities said.

Officers then applied first aid to the victim's wounds before they were taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.

The victim's age, gender and connection to OLCHS is not yet known. Police said the wounds do not appear to be life-threatening.

The only event OLCHS listed on their calendar Friday night was a boy's basketball game against Reavis High School from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. It was senior night.

No one is in custody as Oak Lawn police investigate the incident.

