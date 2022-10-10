Shooting at Ohio Feeder Ramp Off Kennedy Expressway Leaves 3 Hurt: Police

Three people were shot near a busy intersection in Chicago, with a police investigation closing the Ohio feeder ramp off the Kennedy Expressway for the start of the morning rush hour Monday.

Illinois State Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. near Ohio and Orleans Streets.

The eastbound feeder ramp remained closed between the Kennedy Expressway and Orleans Street just before 6 a.m. Orleans Street was also closed southbound between Ohio and Grand Streets and northbound between Grand and Ontario Streets.

The roadways reopened just after 6 a.m.

Police said there were no serious injuries in the shooting and no arrests had been made as of Monday morning.

At least 18 shell casings could be seen scattered across the inbound lanes of the ramp off the expressway and two black SUVs were seen with bullet holes in them. Police did not release details on what exactly happened.

The triple shooting came roughly 24 hours after a deadly shooting in Chicago's Loop, just over a mile away.

A 38-year-old man was arguing with a 24-year-old man on the 400 block of South Wells Street around 1:36 a.m. when the younger man shot the 38-year-old in the chest, according to Chicago police.

Police sources confirmed to NBC Chicago that the incident started with a fight between two security guards who were working at a venue in the area.

Check back for details on this developing story.