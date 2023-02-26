O'Hare

O'Hare Airport to Relocate Terminal 5 Rideshare Pick-ups Starting Monday

The change comes as Chicago aviation officials move to consolidate rideshare pick-ups in one location

By Peter Marzano and NBC 5 Staff

Anyone who plans to fly into Terminal 5 at O'Hare International Airport anytime soon and take a rideshare will need to head to a new pick-up location.

Starting Monday, airline passengers who arrive into Terminal 5 will need to transfer to Terminal 2 to access rideshare pick-ups, the airport previously announced.

Passengers who wish to find a ride with Uber or Lyft will need to transfer to the Terminal 2 departures area using the Airport Transit System, which takes approximately five minutes and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The airport said the change reflects an effort from Chicago aviation officials to condense rideshare pick-ups to one location.

Despite the change, taxis and black car pick-ups will continue to be available at all five terminals.

Additionally, passenger drop-offs from rideshare vehicles will still be allowed at all terminals.

Terminal 5 is home to most of O'Hare's international flights, in addition to Southwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines flights.

