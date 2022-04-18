O'Hare Airport ‘People Mover' Passenger Trains Return to 24-Hour Service

The Airport Transit System (ATS) at O’Hare International Airport will resume its round-the-clock service starting at 5 a.m. on Monday, according to a press release from the Chicago Department of Aviation.

The fully-automated 'people mover' trains transport passengers between Terminals 1, 2, 3 and 5.

The also transport people to the Multi-Modal Facility, or MMF, that houses the rental car center, Economy Parking Lot F, the Kiss ‘n’ Fly, several Pace routes and a Metra station.

Each three-car train can carry 147 passengers, and service is set to operate every three minutes.

The trains had opened with partial service in November after several years of construction.

Shuttle buses will continue to provide 24-hour service through Sunday, May 1, as an additional option for passengers traveling between the four terminals of O’Hare and the MMF.