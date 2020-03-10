Ogden Elementary School Remains Open After Parent Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A parent at Ogden East Elementary School tested positive for coronavirus, but it will remain open.

The parent contracted the virus during a trip abroad but didn’t go on that campus, at 24 W. Walton St., or to any other Chicago Public School, according to an email sent to parents and students Tuesday.

The Chicago Department of Public Health isn’t recommending the school be closed, the email said.

“This situation would be classified as a secondary exposure for the students and staff at Ogden-Jenner, and it’s important to note that exposure to COVID-19 does not necessarily mean transmission,” the email said.

The family members of the parent are under self-quarantine for 14 days, the email said.