coronavirus

Ogden Elementary School Remains Open After Parent Tests Positive for Coronavirus

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A parent at Ogden East Elementary School tested positive for coronavirus, but it will remain open.

The parent contracted the virus during a trip abroad but didn’t go on that campus, at 24 W. Walton St., or to any other Chicago Public School, according to an email sent to parents and students Tuesday.

The Chicago Department of Public Health isn’t recommending the school be closed, the email said.

Local

CPS 17 mins ago

Citing Abuse, Chicago Attorney Calls for Federal Investigation of CPS

coronavirus in illinois 2 hours ago

Sen. Durbin Asks CDC to Clarify Airport Screening as Coronavirus Cases Rise in Illinois

“This situation would be classified as a secondary exposure for the students and staff at Ogden-Jenner, and it’s important to note that exposure to COVID-19 does not necessarily mean transmission,” the email said.

The family members of the parent are under self-quarantine for 14 days, the email said.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us