Offshore, Ema, Beatnik: Where to Dine Outside in Chicago This Weekend

As the city warms to the upper 80s this weekend, Chicagoans will likely be on the hunt for places to wine and dine outdoors.

The city is known for its foodie scene, filled with plenty of patios and rooftops. But with coronavirus restrictions still in effect as temperatures warm, where can you go?

Choose Chicago has offered up a list of places currently offering outdoor dining in Chicago. Here are some highlights:

Avli Taverna: 1335 W. Wrightwood Ave.

Beatrix Fulton Market: 834 W Fulton Market

Beatnik on the River: 180 N Upper Wacker Dr.

Aba: 302 N. Green St. 3rd Floor

Ema: 74 W Illinois St.

Mesler: 1401 E. 53rd St.

The Duck Inn: 2701 S. Eleanor St.

Theater on the Lake: 2401 N. Lake Shore Dr.

BOKA: 1729 N. Halsted St.

Formento's: 925 W. Randolph St.

Siena Tavern: 51 W. Kinzie St.

Offshore: 1000 E Grand Ave

Wood: 3335 N. Halsted St.

Happy Camper: 1209 N. Wells St.

Tzuco: 720 N. State St.

LuxBar: 18 E. Bellevue Pl.

For the full guide click here.

According to the Chicago Department of Public Health, the following COVID-19 mitigation requirements remain in place regarding dining:

Indoor capacity at bars and restaurants limited to 50% capacity or 100 people per room

Six feet of distance must be maintained between parties indoors and outdoors

Indoor standing areas remain closed

Seating at bars and counters limited to four people per party indoors and outdoors

Maximum outdoor table size sits 10 people, with tables at least six feet apart

For a full list of the latest changes in Chicago's reopening plan, click here.

Friday night looks mostly clear, warming to just the mid-50. The area quickly warms, though, reaching the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

After the warm, partly cloudy weekend, thunderstorms and showers are on the horizon to start the week, according to the latest forecast models.