Officials Find Bodies of 2 Indiana University Students Who Drowned in Monroe Lake

Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources say they have located the bodies of two men were reported missing after they were seen in the waters of Monroe Lake Saturday afternoon.

According to those officials, Siddhant Shah, 19, and Aryan Vaidya, 20, were both recovered from the lake on Monday morning by rescue teams.

Both men were found in approximately 18 feet of water near the Paynetown Marina, where they were last seen swimming on Saturday afternoon.

Crews were faced with several challenges in finding the men, with high waves and gusty winds on the water hampering the search.

Officials used sonar, remote-operated vehicles and SCUBA divers in their search.

According to police, the two men were with friends onboard a pontoon Saturday afternoon when the group anchored the watercraft to swim in the lake.

When the two men did not resurface, friends attempted to rescue them, but were unsuccessful.

Officials at Indiana University say they will offer counselling services to classmates of the two men.