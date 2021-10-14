Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., Injured in Shooting That Killed Ella French, Set to Leave Rehab Center

Months after he was critically wounded in a shooting that killed his partner, Chicago Police Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. is expected to be released from a rehabilitation center Thursday.
Family members said they are preparing for Yanez to be released Thursday morning, with celebrations planned for his departure.
Yanez was wounded in a shooting that took place during a traffic stop in Chicago in August, killing his partner, Officer Ella French.
Emonte Morgan, the man charged in the shooting, appeared before a judge last month, entering a not guilty plea on all 85 counts in connection with the Aug. 7 incident.
Local
The suspect's brother, Eric Morgan, 19, has also been with multiple crimes related to the shooting, accused of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with a prior conviction.
Late last month, family said Yanez was slowly recovering, but faces a long road ahead.
"I’d like to thank all the doctors that was with my son and protected him, and he’s alive today because of them," his mother said.
"Most of the emotions I went through can’t be said on TV. Every dad would have to ask himself how do I feel? That’s what I felt," said Carlos Yanez Sr., the officer's father, a retired Chicago police officer himself.
Now, family members say, they're focused on being there for Yanez Jr., and taking things day by day as he continues to improve.
"It’s been challenging," his wife, Brenda Yanez, said. "I think it’s easy to see physical wounds but it’s more difficult to see the emotional, psychological. That’s a struggle everyday."