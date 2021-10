An off-duty Chicago police officer was injured Saturday evening when a train struck a patrol vehicle in Elmwood Park, authorities said.

The crash was reported at approximately 5:11 p.m. in the 7700 block of West Grand Avenue. According to authorities, an off-duty officer was driving an unmarked Chicago Police Department vehicle when it was struck by a train.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The officer was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

What led up to the crash wasn't immediately known.