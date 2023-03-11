CPD

Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Found Dead in Norwood Park Home

By Peter Marzano

Getty Images

An off-duty Chicago police officer was found dead inside a Norwood Park home Saturday morning, according to police.

Officials said the officer, a 43 year-old man, was discovered unresponsive inside a home in the 5700 block of North Ozark Avenue at approximately 7:45 a.m.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area Five detectives are currently conducting a death investigation. There is no further information available.

This article tagged under:

CPD
