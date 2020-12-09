Off-Duty Chicago Cop Kills Son During Domestic Incident in Garfield Ridge: Report

An off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot his son during a domestic incident early Wednesday in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Citing a source with knowledge of the shooting, the Sun-Times reported that the off-duty officer fatally shot Rafael Flores, 23, about 1:50 a.m. in a home in the 5600 block of South Nottingham.

Chicago police said he was fatally shot “by the homeowner during a physical altercation,” and was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives were investigating the shooting as “domestic related.”

County property records show that the home is owned by a 19-year member of the Chicago Police Department, and a source with knowledge of the shooting said Flores was the officer’s son.

John Catanzara, president of the Fraternal Order of Police, the union that represents rank-and-file Chicago police officers, visited the home Wednesday morning, but he declined to comment on what happened.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting, according to a COPA spokesman.