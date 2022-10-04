Now an Entrepreneur and Pilot, Jackie Ruiz Details Journey From Adversity to Triumph

On top of being a successful entrepreneur, Jackie Ruiz is an author, pilot and mentor. The long journey there began in childhood, facing great adversity with even greater dreams.

“All I wanted to do is help people,” said Ruiz.

A strong sense of purpose helped Jackie navigate her new home in the United States – when her family moved here from Mexico City in 1997 in pursuit of the American dream. Her family would face numerous barriers, with Jackie not knowing how to speak English upon arrival.

“I started reading the back of shampoo bottles … I said I have to learn English to be able to communicate,” she said. “I picked up English and then started taking German."

With her grit, perseverance and tenacity, Jackie knocked down barriers while always reaching back to help others.

“I believe in you, those are the most powerful words that you can say to anyone and the most beautiful words you can emit to a young person,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz is now a marketing and public relations powerhouse with two companies and two nonprofits, publishing the largest collection of Latina stories.

Along the way, Ruiz faced incredible adversity, which she referred to as "awakenings." She underwent devastating diagnoses of cervical cancer and pre-cancer near her liver.

“Just like I have been on top of the world, I have been on the brink of death in the same sentence,” Ruiz said.

Eighteen years later, she’s now cancer free, with doctors crediting her relentless positive attitude for assisting in her recovery.

In the meantime, Ruiz has always had a love of flying and recently decided to turn a passion into an occupation. After setting her sights on becoming a pilot, Ruiz is now one of the few Latina sports pilots in the United States.

When she’s not at home, you can find Jackie at Aurora Municipal Airport preparing to take flight.

Her message to young women can be found in her favorite reference to flying: Taking off is optional. Landing on your dream – mandatory.