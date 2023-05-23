Northwestern University Student Wounded in Rogers Park Shooting

A Northwestern University student was shot and wounded as she walked through Willye White Park in Rogers Park Monday night.

The woman, 19, was hit in the abdomen and chest and was taken in good condition to St. Francis Hospital, according to police.

The woman was walking in the park with someone when she was shot, according to Ald. Maria Hadden (49th), who said they were not the intended targets.

“Turning our park into a shooting gallery is completely unacceptable and we will be working closely with violence prevention teams and the police to prevent it from happening again,” Hidden said in a statement. “Additional patrols will be in the area for the next several days and the Memorial Day holiday.”

The Rogers Park police district has seen an increase in both shootings and homicides this year, according to police data. Homicides have risen 150% compared to last year, from 2 to 5. Shootings have climbed by 23%, from 13 to at least 19.

Across the city, homicides are down 7% from last year, shootings down 9%.