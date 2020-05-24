Bishop Ford Freeway

Northbound Bishop Ford Freeway Closed Due to Crash

Illinois State Police

All lanes of the northbound Bishop Ford Freeway remain closed after a “serious injury crash,” according to Illinois State Police.

According to authorities, motorists are being diverted off the highway at 115th Street after the crash. The crash itself occurred near 111th Street, but the condition of the individuals involved in the crash are unknown at this time.

According to Total Traffic, traffic is being allowed to return to the highway near the Dan Ryan on-ramp.

In addition to the delay due to the crash, another traffic jam is developing near 130th Street due to a stalled truck, according to Total Traffic.

