North Suburban Park District to Host Drive-Through Halloween Experience

A suburban park district is planning to host a spooky, social distanced drive-through event next month to celebrate Halloween.

The 'Drive-Through Highland Park Hauntings' are set for Oct. 23 in north suburban Highland Park where participants can enjoy Halloween-themed fun from their cars, according to the event’s Facebook page.

The drive goes from Debbie Gottlieb Beitler Dog Park to Deer Creek Racquet Club and includes treats, live characters, moving props and spooky music, according to the park district.

Tickets are required to be purchased prior to the event, face masks are required at check-in and participants must adhere to social distancing guidelines.