highland park

North Suburban Park District to Host Drive-Through Halloween Experience

The Park District of Highland Park is planning to host a safer way for residents to celebrate Halloween

AlexRaths

A suburban park district is planning to host a spooky, social distanced drive-through event next month to celebrate Halloween.

The 'Drive-Through Highland Park Hauntings' are set for Oct. 23 in north suburban Highland Park where participants can enjoy Halloween-themed fun from their cars, according to the event’s Facebook page.

The drive goes from Debbie Gottlieb Beitler Dog Park to Deer Creek Racquet Club and includes treats, live characters, moving props and spooky music, according to the park district.

Local

italy coronavirus 7 mins ago

Far Away Law Hits Home for Chicago Traveler

Jussie Smollett 1 hour ago

Jussie Smollett Maintains Innocence in Recent Interview: ‘They Won't Let This Go'

Tickets are required to be purchased prior to the event, face masks are required at check-in and participants must adhere to social distancing guidelines.

This article tagged under:

highland parkHalloweendrive-through halloweenpark district of highland park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us