No injuries reported after unoccupied car veers into Lake Michigan in Streeterville

No one was injured when an unoccupied car veered into Lake Michigan off Lake Shore Drive early Saturday, Chicago police said.

Officers found a blue sedan in the lake in the 800 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 3 a.m.

Divers from the police’s marine unit found the car and determined no one was inside, according to police.

Three unknown men were seen by a witness fleeing the scene on foot, police said. No one is in custody.