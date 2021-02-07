CTA

No Injuries Reported After CTA Orange Line Train Derails Near Midway Airport

Chicago firefighters are on the scene after a CTA Orange Line train derailed at Midway Airport on Sunday morning.

According to fire officials, the department was called to the Midway terminal on Sunday morning after a train derailed while switching tracks near the airport.

A dozen passengers were removed from the train and were evaluated by CFD personnel, but all were unharmed in the incident.

Orange Line trains have been suspended between Midway and Pulaski as a result of the derailment, according to CTA officials. Shuttle buses are being operated between those two stops, and it is unclear when train service will resume.

