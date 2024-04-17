Pilsen

No injuries after 2-alarm fire in Pilsen leads to building collapse

By NBC Chicago Staff

Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire that affected multiple buildings in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, with the original building involved in the blaze collapsing, officials said.

The fire broke out shortly after 8 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 16th Street, affecting a 2.5 story building.

The fire was struck out at around 9:30 p.m., and no one was injured, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and it is currently unknown if any residents were displaced.

