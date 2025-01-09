No boil order issued after mechanical issue at Carpentersville water plant causes water discoloration

Officials deemed a boil order to not be necessary after a mechanical issue at the Carpentersville water plant caused some residents to receive discolored water.

Authorities said any differences in the smell, taste or appearance of the water was not indicative of its safety, and that boiling water was not necessary.

In response to the mechanical issue, the village temporarily opened emergency interconnects with two nearby communities as a precautionary measure.

While the quality and safety of the water is not affected by the issue, officials are asking residents to limit water use to essential use until the issue is resolved.

There was no further information available.