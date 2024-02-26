Police in suburban Niles were conducting a homicide investigation Sunday following a fatal shooting near a Dollar Tree store.

According to a press release, Nile Police were called to the area of Harlem and Chase for a report of a "man down." Upon arrival Niles officers found a male victim on the ground. He had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, the release said.

The Niles Police Department is working with the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force as part of the investigation, police said. No one was in custody.

Niles, Illinois is approximately 15 miles northwest of Chicago.

This story will be updated as more details become available.