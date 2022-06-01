New List Reveals Top Chicago Suburbs to Buy a Home This Year

Looking to purchase a home soon? A newly released list revealed the top suburbs to live this year.

Coming in at the top of the list, Chicago Magazine named Orland Park the best suburb for both families and empty-nesters, with access to both nature preserves and about a 30-minute drive to the city.

"You can find cheaper suburbs nearby, but not with the great schools and other amenities Orland Park offers," the magazine wrote.

The average median cost of a home is $399,900 with a 32% change over the past five years, according to the list.

Lansing, which hugs the Illinois-Indiana border, was named No. 2, with a median sale price of $193,000 and a 105% change over the past five years.

The list noted the town's quaint atmosphere, with a specialty ice cream parlor, a chocolate shop that's been around for more than 100 years and a summer farmer's market.

Taking parts of both Cook and Lake counties, Wheeling was ranked No. 3 for its home values, as well as access to the city, a water park, the restaurant row and other amenities throughout the suburb.

Wheeling's median sale price was listed at $298,000 with a five-year change of 45%.

Here's where other counties fell:

No. 4: Berwyn - $287,000 median sale price; 52% five-year-change

No. 5: Bolingbrook - $305,000 median sale price; 37% five-year-change

No. 6: Gurnee - $340,000 median sale price; 33% five-year-change

No. 7: Itasca - $375,000 median sale price; 34% five-year-change

For the full list, click here.