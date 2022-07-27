New Harry Potter Experience to Debut in Chicago

Chicago will be the first to host a new interactive Harry Potter experience that delves into the wizarding world created by J.K. Rowling.
“Harry Potter: Magic at Play” will start welcoming fans of all ages Nov. 11 to roam through its grounds at Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan Ave.
The 30,000-square-feet space will be filled with engaging games, exploration and sensory activations that recreate the magic from the series, such as levitating a feather in charms class to practicing quidditch at Hogwarts.
The immersive experience, which is a production run jointly by Warner Bros. and Superfly X, will remain open until May 14, 2023.
Standard tickets will start at $37.50 for guests ages 10 and up. Passes for children ages 3-9 will start at $29.50. Prices may fluctuate around in-demand times and dates, according to the website. Children under 2 years old will receive free admission.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 3. To join the waitlist, click here.