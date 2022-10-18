Nestlé Announces Recall of Refrigerated Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough With Fudge Filling

A voluntary recall of ready-to-bake Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling was announced by Nestlé USA this week due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces inside the dough.

The cookie dough was produced in June 2022 and was distributed across the continental U.S. as well as Puerto Rico.

Nestlé clarified that no other cookie dough products or Toll House products were impacted by the recall.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported in connection to the products, though Nestlé announced the recall after some customers contacted the company to notify them of the presence of small white plastic pieces.

Anybody who may have purchased the item is advised to not prepare or consume it, as customers can take the product back to the original location of purchase for a refund or replacement.