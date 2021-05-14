Neighbors Search for Now-Famous Cat That Jumped From Fiery Chicago Building

A Chicago cat that became famous for surviving a five-story jump from a burning apartment building has yet to return home, authorities said Friday afternoon.

The black cat named "Hennessy" took a leap from a building located at 65th and Lowe in Englewood Thursday as Chicago Fire Department firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze.

Neighbors were scouring the South Side community Friday afternoon in hope of finding the daring cat.

As shown in footage captured by CFD personnel, a cat suddenly appeared through a broken window as smoke billowed from the fiery structure. The brave feline briefly touched the building with its front paws and then leapt.

Onlookers gasped as the cat fell. But it missed a wall as it hurtled downward and instead landed on all four paws atop grass, where it bounced once and immediately ran away.

The cat's owner says "Hennessy" lived inside and didn't go outdoors, a CFD spokesman said.

No injuries were reported after the fire, which was confined to one apartment. The cause of the fire hasn't been reported by officials, nor how much damage resulted.