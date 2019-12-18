‘Need a Christmas Miracle’: Toys, Decorations Towed in Chicago, Organizers Say

A planned Christmas party for chidren this holiday season in Englewood might not happen this year after a container filled with toys and decorations collected for months was allegedly towed by the city.

“We need a Christmas miracle,” said Jermaine Kelley, a volunteer at Mothers Against Senseless Killings who says the party was scheduled to take place in just days.

"I'm still dreading having to tell them it's canceled," she said. "it means something to everyone in the community."

The container was towed from a city-owned lot where it sat for two years, providing storage for the Englewood community group, working to provide a safe space in Englewood.

"We don’t have hope here," said Kenny Doss, a community organizer. "That small ounce of happiness that’s supposed to be Christmas, was stolen…it's like the real life Grinch stole Christmas."

The shipping container was towed to a city impound lot located at the 10301 S. Doty Ave.

To get it back, the organization needs a crane, a flatbed and other equipment that they say they just don’t have the money for.

According to city officials however, the container appeared to be abandoned.

Sixth Ward Alderman Roderick Sawyer said all storage and tow fees will be waived.

Still, time is running out to claim the container or replace what’s missing or damaged; with more than 100 children expecting gifts, games and Santa Monday night.

A little before 6 p.m. Wednesday The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation contacted NBC 5 and said the container was to be returned shorrtly.