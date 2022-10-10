NBC Sports Chicago Announces Blackhawks Coverage for 2022-23 Season

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

NBC Sports Chicago announces Blackhawks coverage for 2022-23 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

CHICAGO, IL – (October 10, 2022) – NBC Sports Chicago – the exclusive, local home of the Chicago Blackhawks – announced today its comprehensive multiplatform coverage for the 2022-23 NHL regular season, which is highlighted by 69 live Blackhawks games (35 home, 34 road), the return of live gameday shows Blackhawks Pregame Live and Blackhawks Postgame Live, extensive written, video and audio content across its digital platforms, and a special season preview show debuting tonight.

NBC Sports Chicago will drop the puck on the NHL regular season with Blackhawks Season Preview Special, presented by ChevyDrivesChicago.com, tonight, October 10, at 6:30 PM. Veteran Blackhawks expert and host Pat Boyle will be joined by studio analysts Caley Chelios and Colby Cohen, along with former Blackhawks goaltender and 2015 Stanley Cup champion Scott Darling, for a comprehensive look at this year’s roster, a recap of off-season moves, and an analysis of the rest of the league. The half-hour show will encore at 9:30 PM and on Tuesday, October 11, at 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM.

NBC Sports Chicago’s regular-season Blackhawks schedule gets underway on Thursday, October 13, as the team faces off against the Golden Knights in Las Vegas. Play-by-play announcer Chris Vosters, who enters his first full year in the role, will be joined this season by former Blackhawks and Stanley Cup Champions Patrick Sharp and Troy Murray as game analysts. Cohen will also join the live-game coverage as an analyst from between the benches for select games.

Surrounding NBC Sports Chicago’s live-game coverage again this year are comprehensive gameday programs Blackhawks Pregame Live, presented by ChevyDrivesChicago.com and Blackhawks Postgame Live, brought to you by Verizon. Led by Boyle and analysts Darling, Chelios and Cohen, the live shows will deliver pregame news, analysis and breakdown the rosters before faceoff. Immediately following games, expanded postgame coverage will feature head coach Luke Richardson’s press conference, along with player reaction, highlights, studio “demo” area analysis, a preview of upcoming opponents and more.

NBCSportsChicago.com/Blackhawks and the MyTeams app will be NBC Chicago’s dedicated home for all Chicago Blackhawks and NHL digital coverage. Blackhawks insider Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) will share in-depth pre/postgame reports, player and coach interviews, video highlights, special features, galleries and more. Fans can also follow exclusive content on Facebook (facebook.com/NBCSChicago), Twitter (@NBCSBlackhawks & @NBCSChicago) and Instagram (@NBCSChicago). 

NBC Sports Chicago’s live coverage of the Blackhawks, including gameday shows, will again be available for authenticated subscribers to stream via NBCSportsChicago.com and the MyTeams app.

On audio, NBC Sports Chicago’s Blackhawks Talk podcast will keep fans informed all season. Hosted by Boyle, Roumeliotis and NBC Sports Chicago’s roster of experts, Blackhawks Talk will include lively discussions about the hottest Blackhawks and NHL topics, as well as special guest interviews with Blackhawks players, coaches, front office executives and other NHL experts. New episodes will drop Tuesdays and Fridays during the season. Fans can subscribe to Blackhawks Talk at NBCSportsChicago.com/podcasts.

 

NBC SPORTS CHICAGO
NBCSportsChicago.com/MyTeams app
2022-23 Chicago Blackhawks Regular Season Schedule  
1.       Thu, Oct 139:00 PM@ VegasNBCSCH
2.       Sat, Oct 159:00 PM@ San JoseNBCSCH
3.       Fri, Oct 217:30 PMvs DetroitNBCSCH
4.       Sun, Oct 231:00 PMvs SeattleNBCSCH
5.       Tue, Oct 257:30 PMvs FloridaNBCSCH
6.       Thu, Oct 277:30 PMvs EdmontonNBCSCH
7.       Sat, Oct 296:00 PM@ BuffaloNBCSCH
8.       Sun, Oct 306:00 PMvs MinnesotaNBCSCH
9.       Tue, Nov 17:30 PMvs New York IslandersNBCSCH+
10.   Thu, Nov 37:30 PMvs LA KingsNBCSCH
11.   Sat, Nov 52:00 PM@ WinnipegNBCSCH
12.   Sat, Nov 129:00 PM@ AnaheimNBCSCH
13.   Mon, Nov 147:30 PMvs CarolinaNBCSCH
14.   Sat, Nov 196:00 PM@ BostonNBCSCH
15.   Sun, Nov 206:00 PMvs PittsburghNBCSCH
16.   Wed, Nov 237:30 PM@ DallasNBCSCH+
17.   Fri, Nov 251:00 PMvs MontrealNBCSCH
18.   Sun, Nov 276:00 PMvs WinnipegNBCSCH
19.   Sat, Dec 36:30 PM@ NY RangersNBCSCH
20.   Sun, Dec 46:30 PM@ NY IslandersNBCSCH+
21.   Tue, Dec 66:00 PM@ New JerseyNBCSCH
22.   Fri, Dec 97:30 PMvs WinnipegNBCSCH
23.   Tue, Dec 137:30 PMvs WashingtonNBCSCH
24.   Thu, Dec 157:30 PMvs VegasNBCSCH
25.   Wed, Dec 217:30 PMvs NashvilleNBCSCH
26.   Tue, Dec 276:00 PM@ CarolinaNBCSCH
27.   Thu, Dec 297:00 PM@ St. LouisNBCSCH
28.   Sat, Dec 316:00 PMvs ColumbusNBCSCH
29.   Sun, Jan 16:00 PMvs San JoseNBCSCH
30.   Tue, Jan 37:30 PMvs Tampa BayNBCSCH
31.   Fri, Jan 67:30 PMvs ArizonaNBCSCH+
32.   Sun, Jan 86:00 PMvs CalgaryNBCSCH
33.   Thu, Jan 127:30 PMvs ColoradoNBCSCH
34.   Sat, Jan 147:00 PMvs SeattleNBCSCH
35.   Tue, Jan 177:30 PMvs BuffaloNBCSCH
36.   Thu, Jan 196:00 PM@ PhiladelphiaNBCSCH
37.   Sat, Jan 217:00 PM@ St. LouisNBCSCH
38.   Sun, Jan 226:00 PMvs LA KingsNBCSCH
39.   Tue, Jan 249:00 PM@ VancouverNBCSCH
40.   Thu, Jan 268:00 PM@ CalgaryNBCSCH
41.   Sat, Jan 289:00 PM@ EdmontonNBCSCH
42.   Tue, Feb 77:30 PMvs AnaheimNBCSCH
43.   Fri, Feb 107:30 PMvs ArizonaNBCSCH
44.   Sat, Feb 119:00 PM@ WinnipegNBCSCH+
45.   Tue, Feb 146:00 PM@ MontrealNBCSCH
46.   Fri, Feb 176:00 PM@ OttawaNBCSCH
47.   Tue, Feb 217:30 PMvs VegasNBCSCH
48.   Wed, Feb 228:30 PM@ DallasNBCSCH
49.   Sat, Feb 259:30 PM@ San JoseNBCSCH
50.   Mon, Feb 279:00 PM@ AnaheimNBCSCH
51.   Tue, Feb 289:00 PM@ ArizonaNBCSCH
52.   Thu, Mar 27:30 PMvs DallasNBCSCH
53.   Sat, Mar 47:00 PMvs NashvilleNBCSCH
54.   Mon, Mar 68:00 PMvs OttawaNBCSCH
55.   Fri, Mar 106:00 PM@ FloridaNBCSCH
56.   Sat, Mar 116:00 PM@ Tampa BayNBCSCH
57.   Tue, Mar 147:30 PMvs BostonNBCSCH
58.   Sat, Mar 189:30 PM@ ArizonaNBCSCH+
59.   Mon, Mar 208:00 PM@ ColoradoNBCSCH+
60.   Thu, Mar 236:00 PM@ WashingtonNBCSCH
61.   Sat, Mar 254:00 PM@ MinnesotaNBCSCH
62.   Sun, Mar 265:00 PMvs VancouverNBCSCH
63.   Tue, Mar 287:30 PMvs DallasNBCSCH
64.   Thu, Mar 307:30 PMvs St. LouisNBCSCH
65.   Tue, April 48:00 PM@ CalgaryNBCSCH
66.   Thu, April 69:00 PM@ VancouverNBCSCH
67.   Sat, April 89:00 PM@ SeattleNBCSCH
68.   Tue, April 116:30 PM@ PittsburghNBCSCH
69.   Thu, April 137:30 PMvs PhiladelphiaNBCSCH

69 regular season games: 35 home, 34 road

All times Central Time

Schedule subject to change

All game telecasts will be preceded by “Blackhawks Pregame Live” and followed by “Blackhawks Postgame Live”
(NBCSCH+) designates NBC Sports Chicago Plus telecasts; for specific channel location details, please visit NBCSportsChicago.com/channel-finder

###

About NBCUniversal Local Chicago

NBCUniversal Local Chicago, a division of NBCUniversal, is the home of NBC 5 (WMAQ-TV), Telemundo Chicago (WSNS-TV) and NBC Sports Chicago. Together, the triopoly serves the incredibly diverse English and Spanish-speaking audiences in the third largest U.S. television market. The NBC and Telemundo owned stations deliver the latest local news, consumer and investigative reports, Chicago’s most accurate forecast and lifestyle content on “Chicago Today.” NBC Sports Chicago, in partnership with the Chicago Blackhawks (NHL), Chicago Bulls (NBA), Chicago White Sox (MLB) and the NBC Sports Group, covers more than 275 live pro games each year with extensive pre/post-game coverage. All original content is available on-air, across streaming platforms, on NBCChicago.com, on TelemundoChicago.com, on NBCSportsChicago.com and on each station’s mobile app.  

Copyright RSN
