NBC Sports Chicago announces Blackhawks coverage for 2022-23 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
CHICAGO, IL – (October 10, 2022) – NBC Sports Chicago – the exclusive, local home of the Chicago Blackhawks – announced today its comprehensive multiplatform coverage for the 2022-23 NHL regular season, which is highlighted by 69 live Blackhawks games (35 home, 34 road), the return of live gameday shows Blackhawks Pregame Live and Blackhawks Postgame Live, extensive written, video and audio content across its digital platforms, and a special season preview show debuting tonight.
NBC Sports Chicago will drop the puck on the NHL regular season with Blackhawks Season Preview Special, presented by ChevyDrivesChicago.com, tonight, October 10, at 6:30 PM. Veteran Blackhawks expert and host Pat Boyle will be joined by studio analysts Caley Chelios and Colby Cohen, along with former Blackhawks goaltender and 2015 Stanley Cup champion Scott Darling, for a comprehensive look at this year’s roster, a recap of off-season moves, and an analysis of the rest of the league. The half-hour show will encore at 9:30 PM and on Tuesday, October 11, at 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM.
NBC Sports Chicago’s regular-season Blackhawks schedule gets underway on Thursday, October 13, as the team faces off against the Golden Knights in Las Vegas. Play-by-play announcer Chris Vosters, who enters his first full year in the role, will be joined this season by former Blackhawks and Stanley Cup Champions Patrick Sharp and Troy Murray as game analysts. Cohen will also join the live-game coverage as an analyst from between the benches for select games.
Surrounding NBC Sports Chicago’s live-game coverage again this year are comprehensive gameday programs Blackhawks Pregame Live, presented by ChevyDrivesChicago.com and Blackhawks Postgame Live, brought to you by Verizon. Led by Boyle and analysts Darling, Chelios and Cohen, the live shows will deliver pregame news, analysis and breakdown the rosters before faceoff. Immediately following games, expanded postgame coverage will feature head coach Luke Richardson’s press conference, along with player reaction, highlights, studio “demo” area analysis, a preview of upcoming opponents and more.
NBCSportsChicago.com/Blackhawks and the MyTeams app will be NBC Chicago’s dedicated home for all Chicago Blackhawks and NHL digital coverage. Blackhawks insider Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) will share in-depth pre/postgame reports, player and coach interviews, video highlights, special features, galleries and more. Fans can also follow exclusive content on Facebook (facebook.com/NBCSChicago), Twitter (@NBCSBlackhawks & @NBCSChicago) and Instagram (@NBCSChicago).
NBC Sports Chicago’s live coverage of the Blackhawks, including gameday shows, will again be available for authenticated subscribers to stream via NBCSportsChicago.com and the MyTeams app.
On audio, NBC Sports Chicago’s Blackhawks Talk podcast will keep fans informed all season. Hosted by Boyle, Roumeliotis and NBC Sports Chicago’s roster of experts, Blackhawks Talk will include lively discussions about the hottest Blackhawks and NHL topics, as well as special guest interviews with Blackhawks players, coaches, front office executives and other NHL experts. New episodes will drop Tuesdays and Fridays during the season. Fans can subscribe to Blackhawks Talk at NBCSportsChicago.com/podcasts.
2022-23 Chicago Blackhawks Regular Season Schedule
|1. Thu, Oct 13
|9:00 PM
|@ Vegas
|NBCSCH
|2. Sat, Oct 15
|9:00 PM
|@ San Jose
|NBCSCH
|3. Fri, Oct 21
|7:30 PM
|vs Detroit
|NBCSCH
|4. Sun, Oct 23
|1:00 PM
|vs Seattle
|NBCSCH
|5. Tue, Oct 25
|7:30 PM
|vs Florida
|NBCSCH
|6. Thu, Oct 27
|7:30 PM
|vs Edmonton
|NBCSCH
|7. Sat, Oct 29
|6:00 PM
|@ Buffalo
|NBCSCH
|8. Sun, Oct 30
|6:00 PM
|vs Minnesota
|NBCSCH
|9. Tue, Nov 1
|7:30 PM
|vs New York Islanders
|NBCSCH+
|10. Thu, Nov 3
|7:30 PM
|vs LA Kings
|NBCSCH
|11. Sat, Nov 5
|2:00 PM
|@ Winnipeg
|NBCSCH
|12. Sat, Nov 12
|9:00 PM
|@ Anaheim
|NBCSCH
|13. Mon, Nov 14
|7:30 PM
|vs Carolina
|NBCSCH
|14. Sat, Nov 19
|6:00 PM
|@ Boston
|NBCSCH
|15. Sun, Nov 20
|6:00 PM
|vs Pittsburgh
|NBCSCH
|16. Wed, Nov 23
|7:30 PM
|@ Dallas
|NBCSCH+
|17. Fri, Nov 25
|1:00 PM
|vs Montreal
|NBCSCH
|18. Sun, Nov 27
|6:00 PM
|vs Winnipeg
|NBCSCH
|19. Sat, Dec 3
|6:30 PM
|@ NY Rangers
|NBCSCH
|20. Sun, Dec 4
|6:30 PM
|@ NY Islanders
|NBCSCH+
|21. Tue, Dec 6
|6:00 PM
|@ New Jersey
|NBCSCH
|22. Fri, Dec 9
|7:30 PM
|vs Winnipeg
|NBCSCH
|23. Tue, Dec 13
|7:30 PM
|vs Washington
|NBCSCH
|24. Thu, Dec 15
|7:30 PM
|vs Vegas
|NBCSCH
|25. Wed, Dec 21
|7:30 PM
|vs Nashville
|NBCSCH
|26. Tue, Dec 27
|6:00 PM
|@ Carolina
|NBCSCH
|27. Thu, Dec 29
|7:00 PM
|@ St. Louis
|NBCSCH
|28. Sat, Dec 31
|6:00 PM
|vs Columbus
|NBCSCH
|29. Sun, Jan 1
|6:00 PM
|vs San Jose
|NBCSCH
|30. Tue, Jan 3
|7:30 PM
|vs Tampa Bay
|NBCSCH
|31. Fri, Jan 6
|7:30 PM
|vs Arizona
|NBCSCH+
|32. Sun, Jan 8
|6:00 PM
|vs Calgary
|NBCSCH
|33. Thu, Jan 12
|7:30 PM
|vs Colorado
|NBCSCH
|34. Sat, Jan 14
|7:00 PM
|vs Seattle
|NBCSCH
|35. Tue, Jan 17
|7:30 PM
|vs Buffalo
|NBCSCH
|36. Thu, Jan 19
|6:00 PM
|@ Philadelphia
|NBCSCH
|37. Sat, Jan 21
|7:00 PM
|@ St. Louis
|NBCSCH
|38. Sun, Jan 22
|6:00 PM
|vs LA Kings
|NBCSCH
|39. Tue, Jan 24
|9:00 PM
|@ Vancouver
|NBCSCH
|40. Thu, Jan 26
|8:00 PM
|@ Calgary
|NBCSCH
|41. Sat, Jan 28
|9:00 PM
|@ Edmonton
|NBCSCH
|42. Tue, Feb 7
|7:30 PM
|vs Anaheim
|NBCSCH
|43. Fri, Feb 10
|7:30 PM
|vs Arizona
|NBCSCH
|44. Sat, Feb 11
|9:00 PM
|@ Winnipeg
|NBCSCH+
|45. Tue, Feb 14
|6:00 PM
|@ Montreal
|NBCSCH
|46. Fri, Feb 17
|6:00 PM
|@ Ottawa
|NBCSCH
|47. Tue, Feb 21
|7:30 PM
|vs Vegas
|NBCSCH
|48. Wed, Feb 22
|8:30 PM
|@ Dallas
|NBCSCH
|49. Sat, Feb 25
|9:30 PM
|@ San Jose
|NBCSCH
|50. Mon, Feb 27
|9:00 PM
|@ Anaheim
|NBCSCH
|51. Tue, Feb 28
|9:00 PM
|@ Arizona
|NBCSCH
|52. Thu, Mar 2
|7:30 PM
|vs Dallas
|NBCSCH
|53. Sat, Mar 4
|7:00 PM
|vs Nashville
|NBCSCH
|54. Mon, Mar 6
|8:00 PM
|vs Ottawa
|NBCSCH
|55. Fri, Mar 10
|6:00 PM
|@ Florida
|NBCSCH
|56. Sat, Mar 11
|6:00 PM
|@ Tampa Bay
|NBCSCH
|57. Tue, Mar 14
|7:30 PM
|vs Boston
|NBCSCH
|58. Sat, Mar 18
|9:30 PM
|@ Arizona
|NBCSCH+
|59. Mon, Mar 20
|8:00 PM
|@ Colorado
|NBCSCH+
|60. Thu, Mar 23
|6:00 PM
|@ Washington
|NBCSCH
|61. Sat, Mar 25
|4:00 PM
|@ Minnesota
|NBCSCH
|62. Sun, Mar 26
|5:00 PM
|vs Vancouver
|NBCSCH
|63. Tue, Mar 28
|7:30 PM
|vs Dallas
|NBCSCH
|64. Thu, Mar 30
|7:30 PM
|vs St. Louis
|NBCSCH
|65. Tue, April 4
|8:00 PM
|@ Calgary
|NBCSCH
|66. Thu, April 6
|9:00 PM
|@ Vancouver
|NBCSCH
|67. Sat, April 8
|9:00 PM
|@ Seattle
|NBCSCH
|68. Tue, April 11
|6:30 PM
|@ Pittsburgh
|NBCSCH
|69. Thu, April 13
|7:30 PM
|vs Philadelphia
|NBCSCH
69 regular season games: 35 home, 34 road
All times Central Time
Schedule subject to change
All game telecasts will be preceded by “Blackhawks Pregame Live” and followed by “Blackhawks Postgame Live”
(NBCSCH+) designates NBC Sports Chicago Plus telecasts; for specific channel location details, please visit NBCSportsChicago.com/channel-finder
About NBCUniversal Local Chicago
NBCUniversal Local Chicago, a division of NBCUniversal, is the home of NBC 5 (WMAQ-TV), Telemundo Chicago (WSNS-TV) and NBC Sports Chicago. Together, the triopoly serves the incredibly diverse English and Spanish-speaking audiences in the third largest U.S. television market. The NBC and Telemundo owned stations deliver the latest local news, consumer and investigative reports, Chicago’s most accurate forecast and lifestyle content on “Chicago Today.” NBC Sports Chicago, in partnership with the Chicago Blackhawks (NHL), Chicago Bulls (NBA), Chicago White Sox (MLB) and the NBC Sports Group, covers more than 275 live pro games each year with extensive pre/post-game coverage. All original content is available on-air, across streaming platforms, on NBCChicago.com, on TelemundoChicago.com, on NBCSportsChicago.com and on each station’s mobile app.