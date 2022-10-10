NBC Sports Chicago announces Blackhawks coverage for 2022-23 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

CHICAGO, IL – (October 10, 2022) – NBC Sports Chicago – the exclusive, local home of the Chicago Blackhawks – announced today its comprehensive multiplatform coverage for the 2022-23 NHL regular season, which is highlighted by 69 live Blackhawks games (35 home, 34 road), the return of live gameday shows Blackhawks Pregame Live and Blackhawks Postgame Live, extensive written, video and audio content across its digital platforms, and a special season preview show debuting tonight.

NBC Sports Chicago will drop the puck on the NHL regular season with Blackhawks Season Preview Special, presented by ChevyDrivesChicago.com, tonight, October 10, at 6:30 PM. Veteran Blackhawks expert and host Pat Boyle will be joined by studio analysts Caley Chelios and Colby Cohen, along with former Blackhawks goaltender and 2015 Stanley Cup champion Scott Darling, for a comprehensive look at this year’s roster, a recap of off-season moves, and an analysis of the rest of the league. The half-hour show will encore at 9:30 PM and on Tuesday, October 11, at 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC Sports Chicago’s regular-season Blackhawks schedule gets underway on Thursday, October 13 , as the team faces off against the Golden Knights in Las Vegas. Play-by-play announcer Chris Vosters, who enters his first full year in the role, will be joined this season by former Blackhawks and Stanley Cup Champions Patrick Sharp and Troy Murray as game analysts. Cohen will also join the live-game coverage as an analyst from between the benches for select games.

Surrounding NBC Sports Chicago’s live-game coverage again this year are comprehensive gameday programs Blackhawks Pregame Live, presented by ChevyDrivesChicago.com and Blackhawks Postgame Live, brought to you by Verizon. Led by Boyle and analysts Darling, Chelios and Cohen, the live shows will deliver pregame news, analysis and breakdown the rosters before faceoff. Immediately following games, expanded postgame coverage will feature head coach Luke Richardson’s press conference, along with player reaction, highlights, studio “demo” area analysis, a preview of upcoming opponents and more.

NBCSportsChicago.com/Blackhawks and the MyTeams app will be NBC Chicago’s dedicated home for all Chicago Blackhawks and NHL digital coverage. Blackhawks insider Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) will share in-depth pre/postgame reports, player and coach interviews, video highlights, special features, galleries and more. Fans can also follow exclusive content on Facebook (facebook.com/NBCSChicago), Twitter (@NBCSBlackhawks & @NBCSChicago) and Instagram (@NBCSChicago).

NBC Sports Chicago’s live coverage of the Blackhawks, including gameday shows, will again be available for authenticated subscribers to stream via NBCSportsChicago.com and the MyTeams app.

On audio, NBC Sports Chicago’s Blackhawks Talk podcast will keep fans informed all season. Hosted by Boyle, Roumeliotis and NBC Sports Chicago’s roster of experts, Blackhawks Talk will include lively discussions about the hottest Blackhawks and NHL topics, as well as special guest interviews with Blackhawks players, coaches, front office executives and other NHL experts. New episodes will drop Tuesdays and Fridays during the season. Fans can subscribe to Blackhawks Talk at NBCSportsChicago.com/podcasts.

NBC SPORTS CHICAGO

1. Thu, Oct 13 9:00 PM @ Vegas NBCSCH 2. Sat, Oct 15 9:00 PM @ San Jose NBCSCH 3. Fri, Oct 21 7:30 PM vs Detroit NBCSCH 4. Sun, Oct 23 1:00 PM vs Seattle NBCSCH 5. Tue, Oct 25 7:30 PM vs Florida NBCSCH 6. Thu, Oct 27 7:30 PM vs Edmonton NBCSCH 7. Sat, Oct 29 6:00 PM @ Buffalo NBCSCH 8. Sun, Oct 30 6:00 PM vs Minnesota NBCSCH 9. Tue, Nov 1 7:30 PM vs New York Islanders NBCSCH+ 10. Thu, Nov 3 7:30 PM vs LA Kings NBCSCH 11. Sat, Nov 5 2:00 PM @ Winnipeg NBCSCH 12. Sat, Nov 12 9:00 PM @ Anaheim NBCSCH 13. Mon, Nov 14 7:30 PM vs Carolina NBCSCH 14. Sat, Nov 19 6:00 PM @ Boston NBCSCH 15. Sun, Nov 20 6:00 PM vs Pittsburgh NBCSCH 16. Wed, Nov 23 7:30 PM @ Dallas NBCSCH+ 17. Fri, Nov 25 1:00 PM vs Montreal NBCSCH 18. Sun, Nov 27 6:00 PM vs Winnipeg NBCSCH 19. Sat, Dec 3 6:30 PM @ NY Rangers NBCSCH 20. Sun, Dec 4 6:30 PM @ NY Islanders NBCSCH+ 21. Tue, Dec 6 6:00 PM @ New Jersey NBCSCH 22. Fri, Dec 9 7:30 PM vs Winnipeg NBCSCH 23. Tue, Dec 13 7:30 PM vs Washington NBCSCH 24. Thu, Dec 15 7:30 PM vs Vegas NBCSCH 25. Wed, Dec 21 7:30 PM vs Nashville NBCSCH 26. Tue, Dec 27 6:00 PM @ Carolina NBCSCH 27. Thu, Dec 29 7:00 PM @ St. Louis NBCSCH 28. Sat, Dec 31 6:00 PM vs Columbus NBCSCH 29. Sun, Jan 1 6:00 PM vs San Jose NBCSCH 30. Tue, Jan 3 7:30 PM vs Tampa Bay NBCSCH 31. Fri, Jan 6 7:30 PM vs Arizona NBCSCH+ 32. Sun, Jan 8 6:00 PM vs Calgary NBCSCH 33. Thu, Jan 12 7:30 PM vs Colorado NBCSCH 34. Sat, Jan 14 7:00 PM vs Seattle NBCSCH 35. Tue, Jan 17 7:30 PM vs Buffalo NBCSCH 36. Thu, Jan 19 6:00 PM @ Philadelphia NBCSCH 37. Sat, Jan 21 7:00 PM @ St. Louis NBCSCH 38. Sun, Jan 22 6:00 PM vs LA Kings NBCSCH 39. Tue, Jan 24 9:00 PM @ Vancouver NBCSCH 40. Thu, Jan 26 8:00 PM @ Calgary NBCSCH 41. Sat, Jan 28 9:00 PM @ Edmonton NBCSCH 42. Tue, Feb 7 7:30 PM vs Anaheim NBCSCH 43. Fri, Feb 10 7:30 PM vs Arizona NBCSCH 44. Sat, Feb 11 9:00 PM @ Winnipeg NBCSCH+ 45. Tue, Feb 14 6:00 PM @ Montreal NBCSCH 46. Fri, Feb 17 6:00 PM @ Ottawa NBCSCH 47. Tue, Feb 21 7:30 PM vs Vegas NBCSCH 48. Wed, Feb 22 8:30 PM @ Dallas NBCSCH 49. Sat, Feb 25 9:30 PM @ San Jose NBCSCH 50. Mon, Feb 27 9:00 PM @ Anaheim NBCSCH 51. Tue, Feb 28 9:00 PM @ Arizona NBCSCH 52. Thu, Mar 2 7:30 PM vs Dallas NBCSCH 53. Sat, Mar 4 7:00 PM vs Nashville NBCSCH 54. Mon, Mar 6 8:00 PM vs Ottawa NBCSCH 55. Fri, Mar 10 6:00 PM @ Florida NBCSCH 56. Sat, Mar 11 6:00 PM @ Tampa Bay NBCSCH 57. Tue, Mar 14 7:30 PM vs Boston NBCSCH 58. Sat, Mar 18 9:30 PM @ Arizona NBCSCH+ 59. Mon, Mar 20 8:00 PM @ Colorado NBCSCH+ 60. Thu, Mar 23 6:00 PM @ Washington NBCSCH 61. Sat, Mar 25 4:00 PM @ Minnesota NBCSCH 62. Sun, Mar 26 5:00 PM vs Vancouver NBCSCH 63. Tue, Mar 28 7:30 PM vs Dallas NBCSCH 64. Thu, Mar 30 7:30 PM vs St. Louis NBCSCH 65. Tue, April 4 8:00 PM @ Calgary NBCSCH 66. Thu, April 6 9:00 PM @ Vancouver NBCSCH 67. Sat, April 8 9:00 PM @ Seattle NBCSCH 68. Tue, April 11 6:30 PM @ Pittsburgh NBCSCH 69. Thu, April 13 7:30 PM vs Philadelphia NBCSCH

NBCSportsChicago.com/MyTeams app2022-23 Chicago Blackhawks Regular Season Schedule

69 regular season games: 35 home, 34 road

All times Central Time

Schedule subject to change

All game telecasts will be preceded by “Blackhawks Pregame Live” and followed by “Blackhawks Postgame Live”

(NBCSCH+) designates NBC Sports Chicago Plus telecasts; for specific channel location details, please visit NBCSportsChicago.com/channel-finder

About NBCUniversal Local Chicago

###

NBCUniversal Local Chicago, a division of NBCUniversal, is the home of NBC 5 (WMAQ-TV), Telemundo Chicago (WSNS-TV) and NBC Sports Chicago. Together, the triopoly serves the incredibly diverse English and Spanish-speaking audiences in the third largest U.S. television market. The NBC and Telemundo owned stations deliver the latest local news, consumer and investigative reports, Chicago’s most accurate forecast and lifestyle content on “Chicago Today.” NBC Sports Chicago, in partnership with the Chicago Blackhawks (NHL), Chicago Bulls (NBA), Chicago White Sox (MLB) and the NBC Sports Group, covers more than 275 live pro games each year with extensive pre/post-game coverage. All original content is available on-air, across streaming platforms, on NBCChicago.com, on TelemundoChicago.com, on NBCSportsChicago.com and on each station’s mobile app.