NBA Draft Grades: Bulls Pick Dalen Terry 18th Overall

The Chicago Bulls tipped off what should be an active offseason Thursday night by selecting Arizona wing Dalen Terry with the 18th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Now, it’s time to (extremely prematurely) evaluate the selection:

Bio

Name: Dalen Terry

School: Arizona

Position: SG

Age: 19

Height: 6-7 ¼

Weight: 195

Wingspan: 7-0 ¾

2021-22 Stats: 8.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.9 apg, 1.2 spg | 50.2% FG, 36.4% 3P, 73.6% FT

Accolades: 2021-22 Pac-12 All-Defense

Analysis

It’s easy to see what intrigued the Bulls about Terry. He’s a self-proclaimed “big guard,” but with measurements that leave the door open to blossom into a gritty defensive wing with playmaking chops, which are at a premium in the modern NBA.

As far as his immediate fit on the Bulls’ roster? That remains to be seen.

Terry is certainly a ball of energy, and profiles as the brand of high-motor defender that could quickly garner minutes on the strength of his competitiveness. His physical tools, highlighted by a nearly 7-foot-1 wingspan, will help him in that department, as will an activity level that generated plenty of deflections, steals and fastbreak opportunities.

Needless to say, that fits the Bulls’ preferred defensive style, which propelled their success early in the 2021-22 season.

Offensively, there is work to be done. Yes, Terry averaged 3.9 assists while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from 3-point range as a sophomore. But those shooting splits were achieved on low volume. He’ll need to refine his outside shot, particularly off the dribble, to reach his full potential.

But with his 20th birthday approaching in mid-July, the Bulls’ bet is on his work ethic, capacity to improve and upside. Time will tell how fruitful that bet is.

Grade

B

Terry was projected to go in the 20s, so the Bulls plucking him at 18 was a mild surprise. But the upside makes the pick a worthy swing at this stage of the first round.

